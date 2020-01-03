Man, 37, killed in skiing accident at Alta Resort

ALTA, Utah, Jan. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Alta Town Marshal has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old skier on Thursday.

“At 2:33 p.m. on Jan. 2, our agency, along with Unified Fire Authority, responded to a medical emergency at Alta Ski area,” says a statement released by Alta Town Marshal Mike Morey.

“A 37-year-old male was found unconscious and unresponsive in the ‘Sunspot’ area of the resort, in deep snow, near a tree. A 911 call was placed and lifesaving efforts were begun by the witness skiers.”

Ski Patrol officials responded and continued life-saving efforts.

“The man was transported to the Alta Medical Clinic, where efforts to revive him continued,” Morey’s statement says.

“The man was unfortunately determined to be deceased at this location.”

The statement notes officials are in the initial phases of notifying family members, and the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

“We are continuing to investigate, and will be working along with the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine additional information relating to the cause and nature of the man’s death,” the statement says. “At this time, there is no reason to believe any other person was involved, and the incident appears to be accidental in nature.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.