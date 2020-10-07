Man charged with assault, burglary after being shot by Ogden officer

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man shot by an Ogden police officer last week has now been released from hospital and is facing multiple charges.

Aaron Baugh, 34, is charged with assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony, burglary, a third-degree felony and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, said a probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Ogden. Baugh, who is listed in court documents as a transient, will be making his first court appearance Wednesday.

The statement says that on Sept. 30, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Baugh entered AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care at 3076 Wall Ave.

“Baugh made entry into the building by smashing through a glass door on the front of the building with a metal object,” the statement said. “The window was damaged in an amount of under $500. Baugh remained inside the building searching through cabinets, desks and tool boxes inside the business.”

At approximately 7:20 a.m., a customer was dropping off his vehicle for service at the business when he noticed the glass on the front door had been broken. He then called 911.

At 7:32 a.m., Ogden police were dispatched to the building to investigate, the statement said. At 7:40 a.m., the first officer arrived on scene.

“As she approached the business, she could see a male figure, later identified as Baugh, inside the building,” the statement said. “The officer ordered him to exit the business, but Baugh refused. Baugh disappeared from sight, but then reappeared quickly and started to exit toward the broken window and the officer.”

The officer told Baugh to show his hands several times, but he allegedly refused and continued to quickly advance on the officer.

“The officer continue to back up in the parking lot, ordering Baugh to show his hands,” the statement says. “Baugh’s hands were near his waistband. As Baugh reached the doorway, he pulled a black object from his waistband area and was holding it in both hands in a grip like a firearm.”

As Baugh stepped out of the building and into the parking lot towards the officer, he then left one hand in the air and pointed the black object directly at the officer, presenting it as a weapon, the statement said. The officer fired two shots, striking Baugh once in the arm.

“Baugh fell to the ground and the officer provided emergency first aid,” the statement said. “The object Baugh was holding was later determined to be a black-colored stapler that he had gotten from the business. Baugh had pointed the stapler at the officer as if it were a firearm, representing it to be a dangerous weapon.”

Baugh was interviewed and allegedly admitted to entering the building and rummaging around inside, the statement said. He admitted that he knew it was a police officer that had arrived and that it was “his intention to provoke her into shooting him by making her feel threatened by a dangerous weapon.”

The suspect is being held without bail in Weber County Jail.

