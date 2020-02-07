Man critically wounded in Taylorsville shooting; numerous rounds fired into apartment

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man is in critical condition after numerous shots were fired into his apartment early Friday morning.

According to Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray, police were called to the Callaway Apartments at 1100 West 3900 South about 12:20 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man inside his apartment suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Investigators are looking for several suspects believed to have used some sort of long rifle or rifles as they fired into the residence.

The wounded man was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where underwent emergency surgery. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Gray said a woman who was inside the apartment was slightly injured after twisting her ankle, but was otherwise OK.

Police set up a wide containment area, unsure if the assailants escaped on foot or drove from the scene.

Gephardt Daily is following the story and will provide an update as more information is made available.