Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Taylorsville.

Officers of the Unified Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at about 3:20 a.m., Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, told reporters at the scene.

“Taylorsville units received a call of shots fired in the neighborhood just north of 6200 South and 3200 West,” Gray said. “There was a vehicle see fleeing the scene and headed westbound.”

Officers to the west of the scene spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving a neighborhood in Kearns, Gray said.

“They went to make a traffic stop on that vehicle, and it fled. The officers did not pursue that vehicle, but the car made a turn onto 3200 West, where we’re at, where it appeared to strike a median and it came to rest at a street sign.

“The officers observed the driver get out of that vehicle and flee, and jump over a fence, and officers chased that suspect where an altercation occurred in the back yard between the officers and the suspect,” Gray said.

“The officers fired their weapons, and the suspect is now deceased.”

Gray, speaking shortly after 6 a.m., said officers had not identified the dead man, and had not yet searched the car, a Cadillac. A warrant is required for such searches.

Gray confirmed to reporters that it is not yet known whether the man who was fatally shot was involved with the shots-fired incident.

The backyard where the officer-involved critical incident occurred belongs to a residence that is vacant, Gray said.

In keeping with officer-involved shooting protocol, another agency would conduct the investigation. That agency will be the Salt Lake City Police Department, Gray said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released by investigators.