Man dies in officer-involved shooting outside Viewmont H.S. in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was fatally shot by police Tuesday night after officers responded to a report of a man armed with a rifle and a bow and arrow outside of Viewmont High School.

Lt. Dave Edwards, with the Bountiful Police Department, said a 911 call came in at about 10:27 p.m. reporting the man.

“Officers responded and encountered this male, who was armed,” Edwards said. “Shots were fired, and the white male adult is now deceased.”

The man, who police believe was in his 20s, died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Multiple officers fired in the incident, which is now being investigated by the Davis County Protocol Team for an officer-involved critical incident, Edwards told reporters at the scene.

He said it’s still very early in the investigation and he didn’t know how many officers were involved, but none were injured. He had no information as to whether the suspect had fired at officers, or if the man had any affiliation with Viewmont High School.

Edwards said it isn’t known if classes at Viewmont will be canceled or delayed Wednesday, but the school district has been notified so plans can be in place if the investigation takes longer than anticipated.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.