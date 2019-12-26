Man in wheelchair in critical condition after being hit by truck with plow in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Wednesday night in the area of 300 West and 3400 South.

South Salt Lake Police Lt. Carlson said a call was received at 10:26 p.m. from the driver of a pickup truck, saying he had struck someone who was in the road.

When officers arrived, Carlson said, they found a person who had been hit by the vehicle and “was in the roadway next to his wheelchair.”

Carlson said the critically injured 43-year-old man was transported to the hospital after medical personnel gave him CPR at the scene.

The victim is homeless, Carlson told Gephardt Daily, and he was crossing the street where there is no crosswalk; however, there is a street light and lighting from businesses in the area.

Police do not suspect impairment or neglect on the part of the driver, Carlson said, but they will be checking with nearby businesses to see if any video of the accident exists.

He also said that anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information becomes available.