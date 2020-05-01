Update: Man, woman found dead after report of domestic assault, shots fired, multi-hour SWAT standoff in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman were found dead Friday afternoon, hours after Unified Police officers responded to an initial call of a domestic assault and shots fired at a Midvale apartment complex.

Neighbors called police at about 10:30 a.m. Residents of the Candlestick Lane Apartments, 170 E. 7800 South, were evacuated or asked to shelter in place, and a SWAT team and negotiators were brought in.

Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told reporters that at some point, the man had sent images suggesting the woman was badly injured or dead. The recipients shared the images with police.

Initial attempts to contact the man in the apartment were unsuccessful, but contact was made shortly after 12:30 p.m. Negotiators attempted to convince the man to come out.

Later, Unified Police officers heard gunfire from within the unit. After taking time to secure the unit, they announced just before 2 p.m. that a man and a woman, both deceased, had been found inside the apartment.

The names of the dead have not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.