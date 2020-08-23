Mediator lessens charges against 9 protesters suspected in vandalism of DA Sim Gill’s office building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine people charged after the vandalizing of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office building no longer face possible life sentences if convicted.

Retired 3rd District Judge Dane Nolan, selected by Salt Lake County D.A. Sim Gill to serve as a conflict counselor, reduced the charges, in some instances by two levels.

Many who previously faced a potential sentence of five years to life in prison now face five years or fewer in prison.

Gill had faced criticism by many who found the charges excessive and questioned the use of the gang enhancement.

The damage to the building, at 35 E. 500 South, and the surrounding area was estimated at $200,000.

Several large windows were broken, and gallons of blood-red paint were spread, and several protesters clashed with officers.

The July 9 protest followed Gill’s announcement that he found the fatal shooting of 22-year-old armed robbery suspect Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal by two Salt Lake City police officers to be justified.

Those charged in the protest/vandalism case are:

Sofia L. Alcala, 18, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a third-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, amended to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Madison T. Alleman, 25, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a third-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, dropped

Richard L. Davis, 31, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a second-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, dropped

Emanuel Alan Hill, 21, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a second-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, dropped

Madalene R. McNeil, 28, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a third-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, amended to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Marvin B. Oliveros, 39, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony; amended to a third-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, amended to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Viviane M. Turman, 24, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a third-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, dropped

Michelle C. Mower, 25, charged with:

Criminal mischief, a first-degree felony, amended to a third-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony, amended to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor

Assault against a police officer, a class A misdemeanor, dropped

Hurija Mustafic, 26, charged with: