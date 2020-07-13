Monday COVID-19 update: Utah reports 1 more death, 546 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has suffered one more COVID-19 death and documented 546 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Information released Monday by the Utah Department of Health indicates the deceased person was a female, between 25-44, from Weber County, and a long-term care facility resident.

This one new death brings Utah’s total COVID-19 deaths to 216. Utah’s total positive cases of the virus now stands at 30,030. Total tests number 418,335, with 5,277 of them performed in the past 24 hours.

Total patients who have been hospitalized number 1,850. Currently, 207 patients are hospitalized.

The number of patients who have recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stands at 17,728.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah