Multiple agencies respond to fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harrisville Police, North View Fire District, and other area agencies responded to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Friday night.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at 695 N. Washington Blvd.

Harrisville Police Chief Mark Wilson said a vehicle heading south on Washington struck a pedestrian who was crossing Washington from west to east.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, died on scene. He was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing in a poorly lit area, Wilson said. A light rain was falling as well.

Wilson told Gephardt Daily the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, remained on scene and was cooperative with police. The preliminary investigation suggests that speed or alcohol were not a contributing factor, Wilson said.

The name of the deceased man has not been released yet, while officials are in the process of notifying his family members.

Other agencies that assisted at the scene are Pleasant View Police, North Ogden Police, Utah Highway Patrol and Weber County Sheriff’s deputies. Wilson said Utah Transit Authority officers also helped with traffic control.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.