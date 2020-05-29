Name of deceased suspect released after fatal shooting of Ogden police officer

OGDEN, Utah, May 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Police Department has confirmed the name of the suspect in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting, which left a young OCPD officer and the suspect dead and a third man injured.

The deceased suspect was John Benedict Coleman, 53.

The name of the officer killed has not yet been released, but is expected to be shared on Friday. He has been described as a young man who served on the force for 15 months.

The shootings happened after officers responded to the area of 365 Jackson Ave. at about 12:15 p.m. A female caller had said her husband was threatening to kill her.

“The call was disconnected without further information, and attempts to reconnect were unsuccessful,” said Chief Steve “Randy” Watt, OCPD, at a Thursday news conference.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by a male in the area of the front porch. He was uncooperative and suddenly retreated into the home, slamming the door behind him. As officers moved quickly to the door to attempt to follow the suspect, he began firing through the door.

“The Ogden officer who was struck by a fatal round was dragged from the scene by other officers.”

The officer was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Watt said. An adult probation officer at the scene was also struck by gunfire. He was treated at the hospital and is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds, Watt added.

At the time the fallen officer was being dragged from the scene, other officers returned fire, Watt said. SWAT team members entered the house, determined the suspected shooter — now identified as Coleman — was dead, and retrieved children from the house.

“Our hearts are broken,” Watt said of the young officer. “We’ve lost one of our own.

“The days to come will be hectic for us. Please, as a department, as a community, as a state and as a nation, let us not forget such fine men and women who, every day, offer their lives up on behalf of this great and noble calling.”

The news conference was held in the Francom Public Service Building, named for late Officer Jared Francom, who was shot to death in 2012 while serving in the Ogden City Police Department.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.