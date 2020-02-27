New details released after fatal stabbing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have revealed new details after a Salt Lake City man was stabbed Tuesday night in West Valley City.

The man, who died a few hours later, was Troy Carter, 27, a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department said. Charged with murder in the case are Maison Pullman, 19, and Colton Kloepfer, 20. Each faces a single count of first-degree murder.

Probable cause statements, which are nearly identical for both suspects, say police were dispatched to the Jordan Valley Medical Center West Valley Campus, 3460

Pioneer Parkway, West Valley City, after Carter was brought in with stab wounds on Tuesday night.

A WVCPD detective responded to the hospital, and talked with a man who identified himself as Carter’s half brother. The man said he was with Carter when the stabbing occurred.

The witness “stated earlier that day he had run into an old acquaintance, Colton Kloepfer, and they exchanged numbers and agreed to stay in touch. (The witness) advised Detective Haywood he was contacted by Colton later that evening and they agreed to meet and smoke marijuana, but Colton requested a ride.”

The witness said he asked Carter to give him and Kloepfer a ride, and Carter agreed.

The witness “stated Colton had been with a male when he spoke to him earlier who he identified as Maison Mais, later identified as Maison Pullman,” the probable cause statement says.

Post Miranda, Pullman told the detective “he was with some friends that evening and they were driving to an undetermined location to hang out,” the statement says. “During this drive an argument began and the driver of the vehicle (Troy) exited near Peachwood Park in West Valley City at 3510 W. 3965 S. to have Maison and his friend get out of the car.

“Once all the men were outside the vehicle, Maison and his friend Colton Kloepfer began assaulting the victim (Troy). During the physical altercation Troy was knocked

to the ground where Maison then began stabbing him repeatedly with a large knife. Maison stated he doesn’t know how many times he stabbed him, but it was many. The victim’s wounds were consistent with many, repeated stab wounds to the back and sides.”

Once Carter was no longer fighting, Pullman and Kloepfer fled the scene on foot, the statement says.

“They would later go to a local hospital to be treated for wounds sustained during the physical altercation.”

Carter died at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the statement says.

Pullman and Kloepfer are both being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.