New information on West Valley teen’s abduction, assault near Hunter High School

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released following the abduction of a Hunter High School student Monday.

“UPD has arrested Creed Cole Lujan, age 43, of West Valley City, for the abduction of the Hunter High School student,” the police department said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “He was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony charges.”

A probable cause statement for Lujan said he was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Monday and is facing charges of:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated sexual abuse of a child; stranger to victim, a first-degree felony

Rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Distributing pornographic material, a third-degree felony

Tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

West Valley police were dispatched on a report of a missing 15-year-old juvenile female Monday at 3:15 p.m., the statement said. The complainant, the juvenile’s mother, reported she had received a call from her other daughter stating the missing juvenile had not made it home after school, which was not normal for her. Her mother tracked the missing juvenile’s cellphone to an address in West Valley City. Her mother responded to the area and found the phone in the middle of the road and the juvenile was nowhere to be found, the statement said.

West Valley police officers began checking the area of the juvenile’s last known location, which was Hunter High School. While canvassing the area, police located a doorbell camera in the area of Lockwood Drive.

“Officers were able to locate video that showed the juvenile on camera at about 14:20, walking home when a vehicle pulled up to her,” the statement said. “The driver of the vehicle is seen talking to the juvenile and then she got into the vehicle and it drove away. The suspect vehicle in the video was initially described as a gray Nissan Murano.”

Two hours later, officers located the juvenile crying hysterically and running frantically through the area, the statement said. She was stopped by police and she reported the suspect in the vehicle pulled a knife and threatened to kill her if she did not get into the vehicle.

“The juvenile said the man gave her two different kinds of pills to relax her and then took her inside a house,” the statement said. “She reported to WVCPD officers that the man took her to a house and photographed and videoed her, and then raped her.”

According to the probable cause statement, the suspect ultimately drove the victim to a bus stop near the school where she ran from the vehicle.

Moments later she was spotted by police, who reunited the teen with her mother, then transported her to Primary Children’s Hospital for a forensic examination.

Detectives continued searching the area and located several additional cameras showing the vehicle as it drove through the neighborhood. On one of the cameras, the juvenile is heard crying. Other surveillance cameras show the juvenile running away after she was released. Other schools’ resource officers in the area stated the same vehicle was seen on the cameras circling around.

“I spoke with the juvenile, away from any other parties, including family members,” the reporting officer said in the probable cause statement. “Due to the circumstances a full forensic interview was not conducted. I informed her that I wanted her to tell me everything she remembered about the person in the vehicle and place that she had been taken. She informed me that the man in a silver small SUV had waved to her in passing but she didn’t know who he was. She said the man pulled up next to her and began acting like he was moving a box from the floor of the car into the back seat …”

“She said the described man then showed her a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill her if she did not get into the car,” the statement said. “She said she got into the car and the man laid the front seat all the way back and forced her to stay laying down on the seat and floor of the car. She said the man duct taped her hands and her feet together and put duct tape over her mouth. She said the man took her phone from her and then put gloves on and then wiped off the phone with some blue chemicals. She said he told her it was so they couldn’t find fingerprints on the phone.”

The juvenile said she was not sure when he got rid of the phone and did not find out until she asked for it back when he was driving her back.

“The juvenile said they pulled into a house with a long car port located on the left-hand side of the house,” the statement said. “She said the man left for a short time and came back, brought her three pills which she stated were green and blue capsules, and three small white round capsules with a ‘M’ on it. She said the man told her they would relax her. She said she told the man she wouldn’t take them unless he was going to let her go. She said the man told her if she would take them he would let her go by 3 p.m.”

The juvenile said the man told her to get out of the car and she did. She then provided a description of the outside of the house where she was allegedly taken. She told police they entered the house from the side door and she was unsure what the front of the house looked like. She also said she thought there was another vehicle in the carport, and she thought it was a black car, but she wasn’t sure.

“The juvenile said the man told her to go inside and then told her to go downstairs which was directly next to the door,” the statement said. “She said the man undid the tape on her hands and she undid the tape on her feet because she could not walk. She said when they went down the stairs, she noticed the two bags of golf clubs in the same room as a couple of couches. She said the man’s bedroom was in the further corner of the downstairs and there was a lot of junk or trash that they walked past to get to the room.”

The juvenile said the man made her lay on the bed and took pictures of her and took videos of her. She also said the man’s room “had a bunch of pills in the closet and around his room.” She said she also noticed there were containers of protein powder in the closet.

She said she could hear someone moving around upstairs, but the man claimed to be home alone.

“The juvenile said when the man was done, he forced her to go into the bathroom and clean herself,” the statement said. “She said the man had wipes and stuff in the bathroom and told her to clean herself. She said the man told her he had cancer and that he hoped God will forgive him. She also (said he) claimed that he had never done anything like this before.”

She said the man changed his clothes afterwards and put on a black hoodie and black basketball shorts. She said he made her get back into his car and then drove her to the bus stop over by the school, where he let her out and she took off running.

Detectives located a vehicle fitting the exact description seen on the videos located near the school and on the doorbell camera in West Valley City. The vehicle, a silver Nissan Murano, was parked only a couple blocks away from where the phone was found, officers said. The vehicle was registered to a another man with the last name Lujan, at the same address. He was found to be related to Creed Lujan, who is currently on parole for attempted murder and kidnapping, and who lived at the same address. Creed Lujan is not on the kidnapping and sex offender registry.

According to the statement, the house matched the description the teen had given. An officer knocked and made contact with a woman who has Down syndrome, who answered the door and said she was not alone. The woman said she lived there with Creed Lujan. The officer asked to talk to the suspect and the woman said he could, and that he was downstairs.

“I called out several times to anyone downstairs and did not receive a response,” the statement said. “I knocked on the wall loudly and again didn’t get a response. I walked downstairs and continued calling out, at which time I could hear Creed calling from one of the backrooms. I entered the basement and noticed in the first room, there were two golf bags and two couches. I noticed the layout of the room was exactly as the juvenile had described. I walked towards the room and looked inside of the opened door, and noticed a boot used for an injured foot and crutches. I also noticed several bottles of medications and protein containers on the bed side, exactly as the juvenile had described.”

The suspect was in the bathroom with the door closed, and officers asked him to come out.

“Creed opened the door, and I noticed him wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts,” the statement said. “I noticed Creed had shorter hair and what seemed to be a newly shaved face, based on the hair in the sink and the razor on the bathroom counter. I told Creed I’d like to talk to him and he continued delaying it saying he was using the bathroom. I looked in the mirror and could see Creed with his cellphone manipulating it.”

The officer said he could see through the crack of the door that Lujan had pictures of what appeared to be nude women pulled up on his phone.

“I asked Creed where he was earlier in the day and Creed continued denying leaving the house,” the statement said. “Creed was taken into custody and later declined answering detective’s questions and requested an attorney. A warrant was obtained and served on the residence and another warrant was obtained for processing of Creed’s person.”

Lujan’s car was impounded and booked into evidence holding. His cellphone also was taken as part of the search warrant. Detectives said Creed appeared to have recently shaved his pubic area and it was apparent by blood dots that were on his genital area. Detectives also noticed in the bedroom there was a bottle of bleach, but they stated they were unable to smell any scent of bleach in the room.

Lujan was paroled in 2015 after serving time for attempted homicide and aggravated kidnapping in a 2009 incident where he reportedly pulled a female hotel employee into a hotel room and choked her until she was unconscious. He also was arrested for DUI in July 2019 and was found guilty of impaired driving. He was ordered to complete treatment as a result of that incident.

On Monday afternoon, police began their investigation into the abduction and Granite School District immediately issued an alert to parents, making them aware of the incident and advising them to take precautions to safeguard their children.

A few hours later, Unified Police announced that they had a suspect in custody.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.