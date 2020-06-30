New ‘Powerline Fire’ in Juab County threatens natural gas power plant, high-voltage lines

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire, called the Powerline Fire, broke out Monday afternoon near Mona and is growing rapidly.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. and was estimated at 50 to 100 acres. Four hours later, it had grown to an estimated 1,000 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

The Powerline Fire is threatening a natural gas power plant, high-voltage lines and a large commercial tomato greenhouse.

