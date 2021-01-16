Officials: 3 dead, 1 injured after rollover in remote area of western Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are dead and one is injured after a rollover accident Friday in far western Millard County.

The accident happened at about 2:20 p.m. roughly 33 miles north of U.S. Highway 6/50, on Gandy Road, which is a dirt and gravel roadway. Four people were in the car, a Chevrolet Tracker, which is considered a mini SUV.

One man was able to get a ride to the home of a Millard County deputy, who alerted authorities and responded to the scene with other crews, Lt. Rob Clark told Gephardt Daily.

“He had minor injuries,” Clark said of injured victim. “He was the only one wearing a seatbelt.”

Crews arrived at the scene and found a Salt Lake City woman, age 45, deceased, as was a 42-year-old man from Hawthorne, Nevada. A 67-year-old Hawthorne woman — the mother of the man who traveled to find help — was in critical condition.

A medical helicopter was summoned, and EMTS and AirMed crews worked to stabilize the woman for transport, but she also died on the scene.

Her son, whose age was not available, was transported to Delta Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released. Clark said the investigation is ongoing.

“Speed was likely a factor,” he said.

First responders besides those from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office included the AirMed crew, Delta Ambulance and Baker (Nev.) Ambulance EMTs, and Great Basin National Park (Nev.) EMTs, Clark said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.