Officials confirm WVC fire that caused $250K in damages was result of arson; suspect arrested

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials confirmed Sunday that a two-alarm fire in a West Valley City apartment building Saturday night that caused $250,000 in damages was a result of arson, and a suspect has been arrested.

West Valley City Police Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon:

“Suspect arrested in fire at Overlook Point Apartments. Luis Fernando Bueso-Romero (3/20/98) was located near the men’s shelter in South Salt Lake. He’s been booked on charges that include three counts attempted homicide, one count arson.”

A West Valley City Fire Department tweet added:

“Damage estimated at $250,000. Five of eight units will be habitable. Three units still being inspected for safety. Fire was determined to be arson. Material used is under investigation.”

Deputy Chief Chris Beichner, with the West Valley City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily crews were called at 8:25 p.m. to the fire at the complex at 2889 W. 4610 South.

“We had heavy involvement on the upper floor,” Beichner said. “Two units upstairs were fully involved and it was coming through the roof. We made a two-alarm request.”

Witnesses told officials that a man and woman were arguing prior to the fire.

“At this time, we have reports that this was a possible domestic violence scene,” Beichner said, “and when it ended, it seems like the suspect came back and threw a Molotov cocktail into the unit.”

Crews were able to get the ladder trucks in place and made entry to the building’s interior.

“It took a good 45 minutes to get the fire under control,” he said. “One of the problems was access and the fire trucks everywhere.”

None of the neighboring buildings were damaged.

Beichner said 55 to 60 firefighters were on scene with approximately 20 apparatus. West Valley City Police also responded.

There were three reports of smoke inhalation but no injuries or burns. Beichner said the smoke was “pretty thick” and may have triggered an asthma attack in one of the inhalation patients.

“It’ll be up to the property management to get construction crews in here and start the rebuilding process,” he said.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced by the fire.

A Molotov cocktail is a crude incendiary device typically consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid and with a means of ignition, according to Wikipedia. The production of similar grenades was organized by Vyacheslav Molotov during World War II.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.