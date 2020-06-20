Utah reports record spike of 643 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; UDoH: ‘These numbers are sobering’

UTAH, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 643 new cases of COVID-19, toppling the previous daily high of 586 cases — a record set just 24 hours earlier.

The cumulative number of lab-confirmed positive cases in Utah now stands at 17,068. The addition of 643 cases since Friday’s report represents a daily rate increase of 3.9% from yesterday. No additional deaths were reported.

“These numbers are sobering,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah state epidemiologist.

“For three straight weeks now, our cases have been increasing at a rate that isn’t sustainable. We are at risk for overwhelming our hospital capacity, which could result in Utahns not getting the medical care they need. The only explanation for this increase in cases is that we are experiencing a real and a dramatic rise in the spread of COVID-19 across our state.

“The public health response to this pandemic has not eased up, and we are asking individuals not to ease their own response as well.”

Dunn said officials “continue to contact trace, test, evaluate data, and provide policy-makers with evidence-based recommendations.”

But with businesses reopening, Utah citizens need to act responsibly, she said.

“As they engage more with the economy, Utah residents must do their part by limiting their number of close contacts through good physical distancing, wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible, staying home if you’re sick, and washing your hands regularly.”

More numbers

COVID-19 deaths remain at 155, the data shows.

The number of Utah’s tested states at 292,877. Of that number, 5,519 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. The rate of positives now stands at 5.8% of total tested, which is also a record high.

Those who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 number 1,161. Of those, 152 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 16 in the past 24 hours.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 9,390.

See the chart below for the numbers broken down by area of the state.