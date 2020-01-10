Ogden City police ID victim of fatal shooting; suspect arrested

Media update in relation to a shooting that took place in the 200 block of Porter Avenue last night, 01/09/2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Case 20G2125. Posted by Ogden Police UT on Friday, January 10, 2020

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was shot in the chest Thursday night in Ogden has died.

The victim, identified by police as 21-year-old Isaac Ignacio Gonzalez of North Ogden, was pronounced dead at McKay Dee Hospital at 10:05 p.m.

A second victim, whose name will not be released, went to McKay Dee Hospital with non-threatening injuries Thursday night, and provided information that helped Ogden City Police identify the shooting suspect.

Arrested in the case was 19-year-old Caleb Skipps of Pleasant View.

“He (Skipps) was interviewed throughout the night in the investigation. He has since been booked into the Weber County Jail on homicide and several other charges,” according to Ogden PD Lt. Michael Boone.

Boone said the altercation appeared to be drug related and the multi-agency investigation was ongoing.

“Weber County CSI, Weber County Homicide Task Force Force, Weber County Attorney’s office, Ogden Police Major Crimes Investigation — all are still working for this case. We’ll have more information shortly.”

Information on the shootings and charges filed have not yet been made available in online court records.

Gephardt Daily will have more information an this breaking story as details are released.