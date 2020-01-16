Pilot killed in Roy crash identified as ski company founder Dave Goode

ROY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot killed when his plane crashed in Roy, about a half mile short of the airport landing strip, has been identified as Dave Goode, founder of the Ogden-based Goode Skis.

“It is with a heavy heart that Goode Skis announces the passing of its founder and president, Dave Goode,” a statement on the ski equipment company’s website says.

“Dave, 64, died Wednesday while taking part in one of his many passions, piloting his airplane.

“Through his numerous technological advancements in both water skiing and snow skiing, and financial support of countless events and athletes in both sports, Dave touched the lives of thousands of people by helping them, and the sports they love, push the limits of performance.”

The site listed Goode’s accomplishments and honors.

“A 2014 USA Water Ski Hall of Fame Award of Distinction recipient and member of the Michigan Water Ski Hall of Fame, Dave was an accomplished international competitor in both sports, recently winning the downhill event at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alpine Masters National Speed Series and earning a bronze medal in trick skiing at the Pan American Senior Water Ski Championships.

“Dave leaves behind his beloved wife Dawn, parents Paul and Mimi, children Michael Goode, Lisa Goode McHugh (John), Whitney Hebard Felkl (Hans), Gregory Hebard (Adrianna), and granddaughters Maple Julia McHugh and Sunny Elizabeth Hebard.”

Goode’s plane crashed in a neighborhood in the area of 1805 W. 5050 South, and it caught fire.

Roy City Police Department Sgt. Matthew Gwynn said the pilot, now identified as Goode, was heading to Ogden. He was due to land at approximately 3:11 pm. That was also the time the plane crashed, Gwynn said.

“The wing hit the top of one of these townhomes and then the plane came down into the parking lot,” Gwynn said. “It looks like it slid into the parking area by the side of one of the town homes.” A second town home was damaged by fire.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.