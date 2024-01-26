Pilot, passenger uninjured after plane crashes into Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured when a small plane crashed into Pineview Reservoir on Friday afternoon.

Officials from several agencies responded about 12:30 p.m. to report of a plane crashing into the frozen Spring Creek inlet at Pineview Reservoir and arrived to find the aircraft partially submerged, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Both pilot and passenger were able to safely escape the plane before it was fully submerged. They were treated for cold exposure, the Weber Fire District stated on social media.

“For safety reasons, we kindly ask everyone to avoid the area and allow emergency crews to carry out their work,” the post says.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Forest Service.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources and Mountain Green Fire District also responded to the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.