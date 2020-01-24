Police: 1 roommate in surgery, 1 in jail after stabbing in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs man was rushed into surgery Thursday night after being stabbed, and his roommate was questioned in the case, then booked into jail.

Saratoga Springs police were called at about 7:30 p.m., and rushed to the scene, in the basement apartment at 1482 N. Venetian Way.

“Upon arrival, we had one mid-30s male stabbed in the torso who had been in a confrontation with his roommate downstairs in the residence,” Assistant Chief Bill Robertson, SSPD, told Gephardt Daily. “The roommate is a man in his mid 40s.

“The victim was transported in critical condition to the Utah Valley Medical Center, and he is in surgery, getting taken care of down there,” Robertson said at about 10:30 p.m.

Robertson said the victim “has a serious stab wound, probably not life-threatening.”

The suspect remained at the scene, Robertson said, and was being booked into the Utah County Jail on initial charges of assault. Those charges could be amended to attempted homicide or murder, or it could even be a case of self-defense once all the evidence was in, he said.

Robertson said the names of both men were being withheld until family members could be notified.

Interviews already had revealed the altercation was relatively quiet, he said.

“The renter upstairs didn’t hear a lot of the confrontation,” Robertson said. “So whatever the altercation was about, it didn’t escalate to a loud fight. We’re still working through all that information.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

Image: Google Maps