SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a workplace shooting that killed two people Sunday.

Salt Lake City police say the afternoon shooting at 1678 S. Pioneer Road is no longer active.

“There is no outstanding suspect or threat to our community,” SLCPD said on social media.

Officers responded to the shooting about 2:35 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.