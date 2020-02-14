Police ID fugitive shot, killed by police in Salt Lake City; Herriman police dog fatally injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Marshals Service has announced the name of the fugitive who was shot and killed Thursday when he reportedly pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest him.

The man killed was Brian Francis Filion, 41, whose last known residence was Salt Lake City. Filion was known as a violent fugitive, and was a suspect in a February homicide in North Ogden.

A Herriman Police Department K-9 was killed in the operation.

The United States Marshals Service released the following statement:

“At approximately 11:45 p.m., the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team was involved in a fatal shooting near 499 Est 300 South in Salt Lake City,” the USMS statement says.

“At the time of the incident, officers were pursing a violent parole fugitive. The fugitive was also a suspect in a Feb. 8, 2020 homicide in North Ogden. The North Ogden Police Department and Adult Probation and Parole had requested assistance from the USMS to help locate the fugitive.

“Officers located the suspect on foot in the area of 400 East. When officers approached, the suspect failed to comply with officers’ orders and fled on foot. Officers deployed the use of a K-9 in an attempt to stop the suspect. When the K-9 approached, the suspect pulled out a firearm. Officers engaged the suspect, and the suspect was shot and killed.”

“During the incident, K-9 officer Hondo, with the Herriman Police Department was killed in the line of duty…. The USMS sends its deepest sympathy to the Herriman Police Department on the death of its beloved K-9, and our task force colleagues Hondo.”

“Hodo was a warrior, and due to Hondo’s heroic actions, the lives of his human partners were likely saved today,” United States Marshal Matthew D. Harris said.

In keeping with officer involved critical incident protocol, the case will be investigated by an outside agency, in this case the Salt Lake City Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team.