Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Smith’s Marketplace in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning outside the Smith’s Marketplace in downtown Salt Lake City.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Andrew Jacob Preece.

Detective Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily police were responding to calls of a fight between two men when the shooting took place.

Officers located the suspects and were advised there was a hostage situation

“We encountered an individual at about 550 to 570 east on 500 South, and an altercation took place, and an officer shot one of the men.” Wilking said.

Wilking said one of the males was armed with a weapon, but he declined to specify the type of weapon.

SLCPD tweeted later Saturday: At 9:20 am, dispatch received a call of 2 males fighting @ 455 S 500 E, where 1 male reportedly had a knife. While en route, officers received a dispatch update that the knife was the size of a forearm & both subjects were in front of the west doors.”

Another tweet stated: “Officers arrived at 9:24 am & were told the subjects were moving East on 500 South. Officers found the suspects & within a minute they advised there was a hostage situation. Shots were fired at 9:27 am.”

A subsequent tweet said, “Officers indicated the suspect was down. Medical had already been requested and the officers asked medical to expedite.”

At 9:38 am, the suspect, later identified as Preece, was declared deceased by medical personnel.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is becomes available.

Below is a video with Wilking, posted by the SLCPD.