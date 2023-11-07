Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Utah State University

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian incident near Utah State University.

USU Athletics first posted on social media about the incident at 6:36 p.m. Monday, noting that 1400 North was shut down between 600 East and 800 East.

Fans wanting to attend Monday night’s Utah State men’s basketball season-opening game vs. South Dakota are encouraged to use 1000 North or 400 North as alternate routes to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

