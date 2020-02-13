Police: K-9 finds wanted man after he, second man flee police stop in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men with felony warrants are in custody after Salt Lake City Police stopped a car on the Interstate 15 northbound 600 onramp on Wednesday afternoon.

The two first declined to stop the vehicle during a brief pursuit, then they did stop, and both attempted to flee on foot.

“One man was brought under control,” Lt. Jenn Diederich, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Police put the area under containment while they searched for the second suspect.

“We did a containment, and he was caught by a K-9,” Diederich said.

The man was hiding in a bush below the onramp, she said.

“He did not comply, and the K-9 bit him. He was taken to the hospital with a bite wound” in the leg, Diederich said.

She said she did not know which suspect was the one police originally were trying to locate, but said both were wanted men. The original suspect was wanted for fleeing police, assault and drug sales, she said. Both will face new charges, she said.

The names of the suspects have not been released. Diederich said that may happen on Thursday.

The operation, which stated at about 4:30 p.m., had a major impact on northbound rush hour traffic.