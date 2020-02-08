Police: Man shot dead in North Ogden; suspect at large

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday in North Ogden.

Calls of shots fired came to Weber Area Dispatch operators at 12:17 a.m., a statement released by the North Ogden Police says. Officers responded to the 400 East block of 1700 North.

“The callers further advised that someone at that location was shot,” the NOPD statement says.

“Officers responded to the scene and located a 29-year-old victim in the street. North View Fire responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Witnesses said they they saw two unknown people leaving the scene, possibly in a dark colored SUV.

Officers shut down 1700 North from Washington Boulevard to one block east of Washington as they searched for shell casings, using flashlights to illuminate the dark street.

“From the initial information officers received, it appears the parties possibly knew each other and this was not a random act of violence,” the NOPD statement says.

“North Ogden officers and members of the Weber/Morgan Homicide Task Force are following up on leads.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have updates as more information becomes available.