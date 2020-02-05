Police: Man shot, killed after trying to enter LDS missionary training center in Brazil with knife

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot and killed after he tried to enter a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary training center in Brazil.

Nei Garcia, Brazil area director of public affairs, said in a statement provided to Gephardt Daily: “Early this morning, an individual armed with a knife entered the missionary training center in São Paulo, Brazil. Security guards were able to detain the man near the reception desk until police arrived.”

At some point, when the intruder attempted to attack police, he was shot and killed by officers, the statement said.

None of the missionaries or MTC staff were harmed during this incident. Families of the missionaries and staff are being informed.

“We are working closely with local authorities and are grateful for their efforts to respond and investigate,” the statement added. “We will also provide missionaries and staff with any needed support. We are grateful for the prayers and support that have been offered at this time both for the missionaries and the family of the individual who was killed.”

The man who was killed has not been identified.

The man who was killed has not been identified.