Police: Man’s body found in pipe behind Target store in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials from the Salt Lake City Police Department have confirmed a body has been found in a pipe behind a Target store at 1110 S. 300 West.

The body was found inside a vertical pipe that was underground, Det. Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily.

“Officers were flagged down by an individual, and responded, and found the body,” he said.

Wilking confirmed there was some degree of decomposition visible, but said he did not know how long the man had been dead. The victim is male, he said.

Wilking said the body was behind the Target, in an area near a construction site, but the pipe was not associated with the construction site.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will take possession of the body, he said, and will try to determine the cause of death. Homicide detectives will attempt to learn the victim’s identity, and to determine circumstances of the death.

Traffic is not affected by the discovery, where detectives are still on the scene, Wilking said. The investigation is ongoing.