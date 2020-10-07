Police search for couple who fired at officers in Sanpete County, fled into mountains

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A helicopter, K-9s and a SWAT team are searching for two suspects after they reportedly fired shots at officers in Sanpete County.

Brett Gilman Johnson, 51, and Jamie Carol Cleghorn, 41, are considered armed and dangerous, Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office Det. Derik Taysom told Gephardt Daily.Taysom said officials received information the two were wanted for outstanding warrants in Wyoming.

Two deputies from Sanpete County and an officer from Fairview approached a home the couple was said to be at in the unincorporated community of Milburn just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Shots were fired at officers from inside the home, Taysom said, but it was unclear whether both suspects opened fire.

Officers did not return fire, Taysom added.

According to police, the two then fled the home and ran eastbound into the woods near the Manti-LaSal Mountains. Taysom said the pair headed away from most of the residences in Milburn, though there may be one or two cabins in the mountainous area they ran towards.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Office SWAT search team, a Department of Public Safety helicopter and K-9s are searching for the pair.

Taysom said photographs of the two will be provided as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees Johnson and Cleghorn is asked to call 911 or the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on 435-835-2191.