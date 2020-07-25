Police shoot, kill suspect in possible ‘hostage situation’ outside Smith’s Marketplace in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City police officer shot and killed a man Saturday morning in what officials said looked like an unfolding hostage situation outside the Smith’s Marketplace in downtown SLC.

Detective Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily police were responding to calls of a fight between two men when the shooting took place.

“We encountered an individual at about 550 to 570 east on 500 South, and an altercation took place, and an officer shot one of the men.” Wilking said.

“One of the males was deceased at the scene.”

Wilking said one of the males was armed with a weapon, but he declined to specify the type of weapon.

The brief tweet noting the OICI was issued at 10:01 a.m. As of 11 a.m., officers were still combing the scene for evidence.

