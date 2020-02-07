Police update: Suspected shooter found dead after gunshot death of male victim, serious injury of woman in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police believe a suspected shooter has been found dead after the gunshot death of a male victim and a serious injury to the suspected shooter’s wife.

About 70 minutes after police were called to the domestic shooting, at 3625 S. Deann Dr., and told by the surviving female that her ex-husband was the shooter, officers searching for the suspect were informed of an unknown male, motionless, had been found in the shower of an unrelated residence.

At “7:30 a.m., resident of 3844 Hawkeye discovered visibly armed man lying in his shower,” says a West Valley City Police tweet issued at 11:36 a.m.

“Resident safely left home & officers set up containment. Officers used a robot, then gas to determine suspect was not moving. Officers entered, found man deceased from self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The “Man deceased in shower matches description of suspect in Deann Dr. shooting. Suspect’s vehicle Alamo found in area of Hawkeye home.”

The Hawkeye Circle home’s residents have no known connection to the man found dead in the shower, the statement says.

“Notifications being conducted. Names will be released following.”

The initial shooting scene

Police were first called to the Deann Drive residence at 6:20 a.m

A “woman called 911, reported that her ex-husband had shot her and her boyfriend,” an 8:22 a.m. tweet from West Valley City Police says.