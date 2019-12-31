Police investigate child’s murder in West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police officials are on the scene of a homicide after a woman reportedly confessed to killing her 4-year-old daughter.

Officials responded to the area of 4500 Losee Drive at about 4:45 a.m.

“Deceased is a young child,” says a tweet issued at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday. “Suspect is in custody.”

Roxeanne Vainuku, spokeswoman for the West Valley City Police Department, spoke to reporters near the scene. She said the suspect’s next door neighbor called police saying the woman confessed said she killed 4-year-old daughter.

“Officers entered the home and secured the home,” Vainuku said. “A 6-year-old boy was found sleeping on the main floor. There was the body of a young child in the home.”

Officers removed the boy to safety, then sealed the house while they await a search warrant that will allow a thorough search the premises.

Vianuku said the child’s body was found in the home’s basement, but police had not yet confirmed the age or identity of the body, pending the search warrant.

Vainuku said those living in the residence were the suspect; her mother, the homeowner, who had been away during the incident; and the suspect’s son and daughter.

The boy is now in the custody of his grandmother, Vainuku said.

“The suspect is in custody, and investigators are looking to interview the suspect,” Vainuku said. “We are now seeking a search warrant, trying to piece together how something like this could happen.”

Gephardt Daily will update this breaking news story as more details become available.