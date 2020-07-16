Provo Fire crews respond to house fire on city’s southeast side

PROVO, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire late Wednesday night and was still battling the blaze as of 11:30 p.m.

The house fire was reported in the area of 700 South and 1350 East.

“Provo Fire is currently on a working structure fire on the south east side of the city,” an 11:08 p.m. social media post said.

“We currently have five Provo stations, one Springville engine, and ambulance. @ Provo, Utah.”

According to unconfirmed police radio reports, at least two people were injured.

This is a developing story. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.