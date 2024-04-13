Provo police check out bomb threat reported against local bookstore, find no explosives

PROVO, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police report they checked out a bomb threat they were alerted to Saturday morning, and found no evidence of a bomb.

Police were alerted at 9:05 a.m. to a threat reportedly emailed to a Salt Lake City news station. Officers responded to the site named, the Mosaic Bookstore, 1500 N. State, Provo.

“The information was reported by the KSL news desk, which had received an email stating ‘bombs will go off’ and appeared to reference opposition to events held at the location that include ‘all ages drag story hour,'” the Provo PD news release says.

“Provo officers responded and conducted a sweep of the location utilizing our Bomb Detection K-9. No bombs or suspicious packages were found. Officers are continuing to investigate the source of the threat, and do not have a suspect at this time.”