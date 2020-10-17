‘Range Fire’ wildfire sparks in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire is burning in Utah County Saturday afternoon.

“Air and ground resources from multiple agencies are suppressing the #RangeFire located in Utah County,” a 1:21 p.m. tweet from Utah Fire Info says.

“The fire is estimated at 15 acres and growing. The cause is under investigation. No structures are threatened.”

A subsequent tweet, issued at 2:32 p.m., estimated the involved acreage “estimated at 50 to 100 acres.”

Provo Fire & Rescue is one of the agencies on scene.

“Brush 22, Brush 24, and Brush 25 are currently assisting Orem Fire with a brush fire in their city,” the Provo agency’s tweet says.

“All the fire departments in Utah County have a mutual aid agreement to assist each other if there’s an incident that requires more resources.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.