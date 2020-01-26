Report: Cache Valley woman dead after suspected drowning at Crystal Hot Springs

HONEYVILLE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Box Elder County Sheriff has released a statement saying a woman believed to be in her 50s and visiting from Cache County has died in Honeyville after struggling in the large pool at Crystal Hot Springs.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information on the case, which they say happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday near 8215 N. State Route 38, Honeyville.

“It was reported to Box Elder Communications Center that a female had possibly drowned at Crystal Hot Springs,” the statement says.

“She had been removed from the water and visitors at Crystal Springs with medical background were doing CPR. Box Elder Sheriff’s Deputies, Tremonton Fire and EMS, Honeyville First Responders were all dispatched. A number of other law enforcement agencies responded and LifeFlight was dispatched.”

Tremonton EMS arrived and took over the CPR, the statement says.

“The victim was transported to Bear River Valley Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.”

It is unknown at this point if the cause of death is drowning or another medical incident.

Preliminary information from on scene indicates “the victim is a 51-year-old female from Cache Valley,” the statement says.

“She and a friend were visiting Crystal Springs and swimming in the large pool. Some teenagers, also in the pool, noticed she was struggling and determined she was in trouble. They called for assistance and she was removed from the pool and CPR initiated.

“It is unknown exactly what caused her to have the problem in the pool. No names are available at this time and will not be released until next of kin can be notified. This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

Gephardt Daily will have information as it it is released.