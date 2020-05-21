Report: Utah’s new unemployment claims down 12% from week prior, up 455% from 2019 weekly average

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s unemployment benefits claims for the week of May 10 to 16 were down 12% from the week prior, according to newly released figures from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 6,275 for the week, bringing the total number to 101,389. That was down 12% from the week before, but 455% of the average weekly claims during 2019.

A total of $26,858,365 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits reflecting payments going out and claims being processed in the midst of a record volume.

An additional $48,667,041 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, for a total of $75,525,406 in unemployment benefits for the week. A total of 2,604 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

“We continue to be encouraged by the number of individuals ending their unemployment insurance claims as our economy dials back up,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, in a prepared statement.

“We are also encouraged by the consistent number of weekly claims, yet decreased benefits paid out. This is likely a reflection of individuals gradually returning to work and taking less in their weekly benefit amount.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were:

Office and administrative support (15%)

Production occupations (9%)

Sales and related occupations (8%)

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of individuals file new unemployment insurance claims were:

Salt Lake (43%)

Utah (14%)

Davis (8%)

Weber (7%)

Washington (4%)

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on May 9, 2020 was 6,583, the report says. A total of 4,176 ended their claim during the previous week. As the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, this number will help demonstrate the number of individuals no longer accessing unemployment benefits, the report says.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims May 10-16 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Weekly Claims % Change (+/-) State Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) $600 Stimulus Paid 05/10/20 to 05/16/20 6,275 101,389 $26,858,365 $48,667,041 Combined Benefits $75,525,406 Week over Week 7,135 -12% 106,377 -5% $27,845,417 -3.5% $50,711,110 Average Weekly 2019 1,131 455% 8,856 1,045% $2,876,354 834% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims May 10-16 Total Combined Claims March 15 to May 16, 2020 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) Total Claims Total Benefits Paid 05/10/20 to 05/16/20 2,604 $5,688,924 Traditional 160,285 $382,758,711 Week over Week 2,787 -6.6% $3,603,951 58% PUA 24,368 $11,045,766