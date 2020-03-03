Reports: 19 confirmed dead after Nashville tornado; 40 buildings collapse

March 3 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — The latest report out of Nashville is that close to 20 people are confirmed dead after a tornado that touched down early Tuesday, authorities said.

Tennessee Emergency Management Community spokeswoman Maggie Hannan places the current number of confirmed dead at 19, according to a Washington Post article.

Searches of collapsed buildings are underway, and others have died after being hit by flying debris, according to reports. The numbers of dead and injured are likely to be updated multiple times through the day.