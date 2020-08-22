Salt Lake City police on scene of fatal shooting on N. Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting by the Weinerschnitzel Restaurant at the corner of 800 West and North Temple.

According to police, a victim was shot multiple times in the chest, and SLCPD have put out an attempt-to-locate on a possible suspect vehicle.

The call first went out at about 10:45 a.m. Gephardt Daily confirmed with dispatch at 11:30 a.m. that the scene was not yet considered secure.

Police have not yet confirmed details to Gephardt Daily, which has a crew on the scene.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.