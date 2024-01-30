Rescue efforts underway after 2 fall into icy Settlement Canyon Reservoir

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rescue efforts are underway after a man and woman fell through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir and only the woman resurfaced.

Police, fire and rescue crews responded about 6:55 p.m. Monday to reports that a man and woman, both in their 20s, had fallen through the ice and into the water, Tooele City Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley told Gephardt Daily.

The woman resurfaced and was able to climb out and call for help. She was later taken to an area hospital to be treated for cold exposure, Bentley said.

The search for the man was ongoing as of 9 p.m. Monday.

The Tooele Fire Department and Tooele County Sheriff’s Office also are assisting with the search.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.