Rexburg police confirm remains found on Chad Daybell’s property those of wife Lori’s children, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan

REXBURG, Idaho, June 13, 2020 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Human remains found on Chad Daybell’s Salem, Idaho property have been confirmed to be those of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, the missing children of Daybell’s wife, Lori.

The Rexburg Police Department announced the findings Saturday following autopsies that were performed on both bodies in Boise.

“The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy and positive identification was performed,” said Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said in a news release.

“It is with heavy hearts that we now confirm that those remains have now been officially identified as those of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.”

The remains were found as a search warrant was executed at Daybell’s home Tuesday. Rexburg Police officers, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI made the discovery in the yard behind the house. Chad Daybell was arrested and charged with two felony counts of concealment or destruction of evidence, an article from the East Idaho News says.

The first felony count alleges Daybell hid, altered, or destroyed human remains on his property between Sept. 8, 2019 and June 9, 2020. The second count says Daybell hid, altered, or destroyed human remains on his property between Sept. 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020.

Authorities have not released details about the conditions of the remains but during a court hearing Wednesday, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood noted the concealment of one of the bodies was “particularly egregious.”

“We would like to thank all of the law enforcement officers involved, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, family, friends and everyone throughout this community and across the country for their diligent and tireless efforts to find J.J. and Tylee,” Hagen said. “It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of J.J. and Tylee.”

The affidavit of probable cause has been sealed in the case. Daybell is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 1.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been jailed since February in connection with the disappearance of J.J. and Tylee, who were last seen in September of 2019. Charges against her include two felony counts for desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell married exactly two weeks after the Oct. 19, 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s wife. Her death has since been declared “suspicious,” and is under police investigation.

According to an article in the East Idaho News, Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell wed using rings she had ordered online prior to Tammy Daybell’s death. She paid with a credit card belonging to her late husband, Charles Vallow, who had been shot and killed on July 11, 2019, by Lori’s brother, Alex Ryan.

Ryan reportedly told police the shooting was in self-defense. Ryan died five months later of natural causes.

Before his shooting death, Vallow was recorded on police body cameras saying then-wife Lori had threatened his life.

The Daybells are incarcerated at jails in Fremont County (Chad) and Madison County (Lori). Each is being held on $1 million bail.