Roosevelt man dead after tanker rollover in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roosevelt man was killed Friday when the tanker truck he was driving rolled in Duchesne County.

“At about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Duchesne County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tanker truck near 13000 West and 3800 South in the Arcadia area of the county,” a statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says.

“When deputies arrived, the driver of the truck was deceased. The driver was a 59-year-old man from Roosevelt. His name is not being released at this time.”

Investigators do not know what caused the truck to leave the roadway, the DCSO statement says.

They are “… continuing to investigate. They believe the crash was not witnessed. Another driver found the crash and called it in to Central Dispatch.”

A small amount of production water from the tanker spilled into a field.

“Production water is water that is produced as a byproduct of oil and natural gas extraction,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s statement says. “The trucking company is financially responsible for any clean up of the spill that is required.”

