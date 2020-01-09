Salt Lake City Fire crews battle RV fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to the scene of an RV fire near Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park on Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Karl Steadman, Salt Lake City Fire, shared details with reporters on the scene, near 1300 South and 800 East.

“Our units responded to an RV on fire,” he said. “Upon arrival, they encountered a fully involved RV.”

Firefighters initiated an attack, he said.

“They also encountered a downed powerline,” Steadman said. “There’s a powerline directly above this RV, so they were dealing with that as well.”

Steadman said it was not known yet whether the powerline fell and started the fire, or the fire burned through the powerline, causing it to fall.

“It’s hard to tell at this point. It’s under investigation.”

A tweet from Salt Lake City Fire Department said the blaze was under control at 7:36 p.m.

Steadman said no injuries were reported. Neighbors reported three people had been inside the RV, but escaped without injury.

Another complication was the presence inside of a propane tank.

“When heated, they actually begin to vent, and when they vent, they push out the propane, and it was on fire, so it was kind of spooky for a few minutes there,” Steadman said. “It it continues to heat, it will explode.”

Steadman said upon arrival, firefighters’ goal was to get inside and make sure no one was there, in need of help. The size of an RV also can make entry difficult, he said.

Steadman said a portion of 1300 South would be closed during the investigation, and asked drivers to steer clear of the area.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.