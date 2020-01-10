Salt Lake City man dead after house fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man described by his neighbors as elderly perished in a house fire in Salt Lake City Friday morning.

Crews were summoned at 7:05 a.m. to a residence at 717 E. Logan Ave., Captain Anthony Burton, Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The crews arrived to find heavy fire on the front porch of the structure,” Burton said. “Nearby neighbors said an elderly man was unaccounted for.”

Fire crews made a hard push to douse the fire so they could get to the man, the sole occupant of the residence, Burton said.The victim was found inside, deceased. His name and age have not yet been released.

No firefighters were injured in the effort, Burton said.

“The cause of fire and the cause of death are still under investigation,” Burton said. “There’s extensive damage to the house, but we don’t have an estimate on that yet.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.