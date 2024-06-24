Salt Lake City police arrest 2nd man in fatal shooting May 26 in Glendale

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting May 26 in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

Nico Christopher Patino, 30, was shot and killed in the early morning hours May 26 near 1800 W. Fortune Road. Officers arrived about 4 a.m. and found Patino, who died at the scene.

Officers with SLCPD’s Airport Division on Sunday arrested Nay Blusoe, 21, and booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

Police say Patino’s death was “a coordinated effort with several shooters on foot and in a car,” according to an SLCPD news release.

Blusoe, who left the state after the shooting and traveled to Detroit, Michigan, was identified as one of the alleged shooters, police said.

He returned to Utah on Sunday, and officers safely arrested him at Salt Lake City International Airport.

On June 19, SLCPD arrested Abdihakim Mohamed, 19, for investigation of aggravated murder in connection with Patio’s death.

A motive in the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting, including photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 24-113488.

“Our detectives are determined to identify everyone involved in this murder,” Chief Mike Brown said on social media following the arrest. “We will not tolerate witness tampering or intimidation. I urge people to come forward if they have any information about the others involved.”