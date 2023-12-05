Salt Lake City police ask for help finding missing boy, 12, with autism

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Dante Miller has autism and a history of getting lost, Salt Lake City police said on social media Monday. He was last seen near Cornell Street and North Temple wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Dante is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and often wears a mask. He may use public transportation to get around the city, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.