Salt Lake City School District cancels classes again Thursday due to power outages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City School District canceled classes for the second straight day Thursday after determining thousands of homes across the district still had no electrical power in the wake of this is week’s catastrophic wind storms.

Students who were online and in position for computer classes at home received word just after 8 a.m. those were being canceled.

The SLC School District followed up with e-mails and robocalls to students, parents and guardians.

Dear families,

We are making the decision to cancel school for today. We sincerely apologize for the stress this may cause and for the stress many of you have felt while making plans to start remote learning today.

While 38 of our 40 schools have now had power restored, this does not reflect the restoring of power to homes across the city. We know many of you and your students are anxious to get the school year started, as are we. However, it is the right call to cancel school today when so many are still without access.

We will still serve student meals today at several schools. You can find the addresses for these meal sites on our website: https://www.slcschools.org/news/2020-21/update-schools-closed-thursday/.

We will be in contact with Rocky Mountain Power today and will make a decision by 3pm regarding whether we will hold school tomorrow. We will let you know via email, text, and phone.

Thank you for your continued understanding.

— Salt Lake City School District

