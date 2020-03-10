Breaking: Second Utah case of COVID-19 confirmed; see video update

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting a second case of COVID-19, this one in in Weber or Morgan County.

“The patient resides within the Weber-Morgan health district, is older than 60, and is currently in serious, but stable, condition at Intermountain McKay Dee Hospital,” a statement from UDOH says.

“Prior to becoming ill, the patient traveled extensively outside Utah and the U.S. and is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 during those travels.

“The UDOH and the WMHD are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case. These individuals will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.”

The patient’s sample was tested by the Utah Public Health Laboratory and is considered to be a “presumptive positive,” the UDOH statement says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct further confirmatory testing.

The first Utah case was reported last week in Davis County. The patient attended a Feb. 22 BYU basketball game before learning of the infection, UDOH officials announced Monday, and those siting within six feet of the person are being contacted for possible testing.

“The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to what someone may be experiencing as the result of seasonal influenza – namely a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. These symptoms on their own are not worrisome and should not cause alarm,” the UDOH statement says.

“But if someone exhibits these symptoms who has recently traveled to areas with widespread COVID-19 illness or has been in close contact with a known positive case, that individual should immediately notify their health care provider, who will coordinate with the appropriate public health officials to determine next steps.

There is currently no vaccine or antiviral treatment available for coronavirus and it is flu and respiratory disease season. The UDOH recommends getting vaccinated for influenza, and taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs including regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow, and staying home when you’re sick. All nonessential travel to areas affected by COVID-19 is also discouraged.