11 injured after semi hauling 2 trailers crashes into Tooele Auto Mall

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Eleven people were injured Friday afternoon when a semitrailer crashed into several vehicles along Main Street and later at the Tooele Auto Mall, sparking a large fire.

Police say the semi hauling two trailers likely experienced brake failure and caused “multiple accidents” along Main Street before crashing into the auto mall at 1041 N. Main St. At least 27 vehicles were damaged in the crashes, police said.

At least one person was in critical condition, though the extent of other victims’ injuries was not immediately available.

“Please avoid the area and we will update when we are available,” the Tooele City Police Department said on social media.

Main Street is closed between 400 North and 1000 North while officials clean up and investigate the crashes.

